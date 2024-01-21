Doctor shares the latest on Micky van de Ven’s injury after he limped off against Manchester United

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has shared the latest on Micky van de Ven after he limped off against Manchester United.

The Dutchman was signed from Wolfsburg in the summer and has proven himself to be a terrific signing.

He made an instant impact and developed one of the best centre-back partnerships in the league alongside Cristian Romero.

But he experienced an unfortunate hamstring injury against Chelsea, which kept him out of action for almost 2 months.

He made his long awaited comeback with a start against Manchester United in the last Premier League outing, a game that finished 2-2 despite Spurs’ dominant display.

Towards the end of the game, Van de Ven was seen limping as he was taken off and replaced by Emerson Royal.

And while the defender after the game confirmed that it was just cramps, Dr Rajpal’s view of it might become a concern for Spurs fans.

As per him, the player limping off in his first game back from a hamstring injury is not a good sign.

He admitted that with hamstring injuries, there remains a high chance of a re-injury occurring.

He told Tottenham News:

“There are significant chances of reinjury as hamstring injuries have the highest risk of reinjury for footballers so there’s always that possibility.

“He was limping off in his first game returning from an injury and that’s never a good sign.

“However, he played down any injury worries shortly after which is a positive but he’ll still be monitored carefully by the club physios.

“I’d expect to see him back at 100 per cent if he’s not there yet, but just one game back might not be enough to achieve that.“

Tottenham’s next game is against Manchester City in the FA Cup. Whether Micky van de Ven is available for the game remains to be seen.