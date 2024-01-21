English club have sacked their manager after a poor run of form

English club Shrewsbury Town have sacked their head coach Matt Taylor after a poor run of form.

Currently positioned 19th in League One, with only a 7-point cushion from the relegation zone, Shrewsbury’s decision comes in the wake of a challenging period.

With 28 games played so far in the league, Shrewsbury have lost 16 of them, winning only 9 and drawn 3.

As a result he, Taylor along with his assistant coach Marcus Bignot, have been let go of their duties by the club owner Roland Wycherley.

The club statement read:

‘Matt arrived at the Croud Meadow in June and has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

‘But following a run that has seen us lose seven of our last eight games, the club feels a change is needed to improve results and performances on the pitch.

‘Alongside Matt, assistant head coach Marcus Bignot has also left the club.

‘Town would like to wish both Matt and Marcus the best of luck for the future.’

Club Statement | Matt Taylor — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) January 21, 2024

Taylor took charge of the League One side in June 2023 as he took on his second managerial role having previously managed Walsall in 2021-22.

The club is now in the process of identifying potential replacements to steer them back on track. Among those who could be in the running for the job includes, ex-Shrewsbury defender Dean Holden, Wolves coach Ian Burchnall and Barnet boss Dean Brennan.

Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough and Celtic’s Gavin Strachan are also potential options, with the club speaking with the duo before hiring Taylor.