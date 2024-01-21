Club chief sends promising message to Chelsea over future potential transfer deal

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has sent a clear message that exciting young striker Evan Ferguson is likely to be sold at some point in the future as the club look set to continue their policy of bringing through young players and selling them for a major profit.

Ferguson is the latest in a long line of quality youngsters to come through at Brighton, who have also sold the likes of Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for big money.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, Barber made it clear that this is what Brighton have to do to survive as they don’t generate as much revenue as the bigger clubs in the Premier League, and he specifically suggested that someone like Ferguson was seen as a potential future sale…

According to the Evening Standard, Ferguson is on Chelsea’s radar, so it could be that the Seagulls will end up selling to the Blues once again at some point.

Mauricio Pochettino could do with a new striker, and Ferguson looks like someone with a huge future in the game after an impressive breakthrough at such a young age at Brighton.