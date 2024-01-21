West Ham United have regained their one-goal advantage against Sheffield United.

The Hammers, who came into today’s game at Bramall Lane pushing for a European spot, took a 28-minute lead thanks to an emphatic volley from Maxwel Cornet.

However, fighting back in true Chris Wilder fashion, the Blades drew level just shy of the half-time break thanks to a debut goal from Chile’s Ben Brereton Diaz.

It has been David Moyes’ side who have scored the third goal of the game though.

James Ward-Prowse was tasked with converting from the penalty spot after Danny Ings was dragged down inside the area by Gustavo Hamer.