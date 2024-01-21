Jurgen Klopp gives update on Mo Salah’s injury which might be cause of concern for Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that star attacker Mo Salah is set to return to Liverpool after suffering an injury while on duty with Egypt during AFCON. 

The Egyptian had been substituted prior to the first-half break in an action-packed 2-2 draw with Ghana in an AFCON group stage clash.

While initial suggestions indicated that it might not be very serious, it turns out that it is serious enough to warrant the best possible medical attention.

When asked if Salah is set to return to Liverpool to rehab with the club, Klopp confirmed the news.

He said (via Lewis Steele):

“That is the plan. I think everybody sees it makes sense to (rehab) with us.

Klopp added that if he recovers in time, he will go back and join his country for the remainder of the competition.

He stated: “If he is fit before the final then probably yes, he will go back to AFCON.”

Liverpool are undergoing an injury crisis of their own Key players including Trent, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Robertson, Tsimikas, and Thiago are all injured.

Salah can now be added to the list while the in-form midfielder Curtis Jones also seemingly picked up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth earlier today.

Despite this, they went on to beat the Cherries 4-0 away from home, restoring their 5 point gap at the top of the table.

