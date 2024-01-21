Arsenal and Chelsea players are reportedly among the names on the list of transfer targets for AC Milan as we edge towards the end of January.

Jakub Kiwior and Trevoh Chalobah are on Milan’s list as alternatives to Aston Villa’s Clement Lenglet, who is on loan at the club from Barcelona.

However, according to Sky Sport Italy, it looks difficult to sign Lenglet in the middle of the season, meaning the Rossoneri could still turn to Kiwior or Chalobah.

The Serie A giants have explored the signing of Chalobah before, according to the report, and it could make sense to try again for him as he’s hardly playing at Stamford Bridge and surely needs a move like this to revive his career.

Kiwior has been little more than a squad player at Arsenal, and though he’s impressed when called upon, it perhaps makes sense that there are some doubts over his future.

The Poland international previously impressed in Serie A with Spezia, so it probably wouldn’t be difficult for him to settle quickly at Milan and have a positive impact.