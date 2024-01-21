Newcastle United have turned down an approach from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson.

The 31-year-old striker has 18 months left on his current deal with the Magpies and they are not keen on letting him leave.

Newcastle are going through a difficult period right now on and off the pitch. Their form has been quite underwhelming and they are now struggling because of the financial fair play regulations. Newcastle cannot sign players before offloading some of them and clubs are looking to take advantage of their situation.

Atletico Madrid were hoping to sign the Newcastle striker on loan, but the Magpies have now rejected their enquiry. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish club returns with a permanent offer. A report from Daily Mail claims that Newcastle could consider a permanent sale.

The striker is reportedly open to transfer talks with the Spanish club as well.

Wilson is not the only player linked with a move away from Newcastle and Bayern Munich have already agreed personal terms with Kieran Trippier regarding a transfer.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days.

Newcastle will want to hold onto their key players and finish the season strongly. They have had a mediocre campaign so far at the Magpies will be desperate to push for European qualification.

Missing out on European football for the next season would be a devastating blow for them and it would further limit their capabilities of signing quality players during the summer window.