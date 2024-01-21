Leeds United have been linked with the move for the Rangers defender Borna Barisic.

The Croatian international has done well for the Scottish club and Leeds are keen on securing his services this month.

According to Paul Robinson, Leeds have established a relationship with Rangers when they signed Glen Kamara during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £5 million and that could help them sign the Croatian defender this month.

Barisic could prove to be a useful acquisition for Leeds and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can get the deal done. He would help them improve defensively and the Croatian is also capable of helping out in the attack.

The 31-year-old is excellent with his crossing and set piece deliveries and he could add a new dimension to the Leeds attack. The opportunity to move to the Championship could be an exciting proposition for the defender and he will be aware of the fact that Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

He will certainly harbour hopes of playing in the English top flight with them next season.