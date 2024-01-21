Bournemouth attacking midfielder David Brooks has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

According to reports, Leeds United are keen on signing the player this month and the Cherries would be willing to sanction a deal in the closing stages of the window if an important offer is presented.

Brooks was regarded as one of the finest young talents in English football a few years ago, but serious injuries have hampered his development. He is not a key player for Andoni Iraola’s side anymore and it would make sense for him to move on.

If Leeds can provide him with ample game time, a move to Elland Road could be ideal for him. Regular football in the Championship could help him rebuild his form and confidence.

The 26-year-old could also help Leeds push for promotion to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can get a deal done before the window closes.