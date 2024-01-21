Leeds in pole position to sign Championship star after hijacking Southampton

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manuel Benson from Burnley as they fight off Championship rivals Southampton for the winger’s signature.

Daniel Farke’s men pulled off an incredible victory against Preston North End on Sunday when they came back from a goal down to win 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

The visitors took the lead at Elland Road after just two minutes when Will Keane redirected a miss-hit shot into the back of the net from five yards out.

But Daniel James levelled the game four minutes later after heading home at the back post after a beautifully floated cross.

The home side then scored the winner deep into stoppage time with Joel Piroe converting from 12 yards.

With automatic promotion back to the Premier League on the line, Farke will know how important this win was and will be keen to bring in some January reinforcements to help their promotion push in the second half of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the club are close to signing Burnley winger, Benson, who is also being watched by Southampton.

The report claims that Leeds is working on a loan deal until the end of the season for the 26-year-old who will add some much-needed depth to the squad.

Wilfried Gnonto could depart Elland Road this month with West Ham linked to the Italian winger.