Liverpool and Arsenal ‘laying groundwork’ to sign 22-year-old Premier League full-back

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly identified Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as a possible summer transfer target.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the two Premier League powerhouses consider the Algerian as a player capable of improving their defensive options.

Joining Gary O’Neil’s side from Angers SCO nearly three years ago, Ait-Nouri, 22, has done well to establish himself as one of Wolves’ first-team regulars.

And although playing for a bottom-half team, Ait-Nouri, who is currently away on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations, has remained a consistent performer.

Consequently, viewed as a player able to make the step up, the 22-year-old has found himself on the shortlist of two of England’s biggest clubs.

A move to Anfield or the Emirates for the Algerian is unlikely to materialise this month though. The summer window is a different story though. Both clubs are thought to already be ‘laying the groundwork’ to work out an end-of-season deal.