Fabrizio Romano gives firm response to Liverpool transfer exit story

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to transfer speculation involving Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and a possible departure from Anfield this January.

The experienced Spanish midfielder had been linked with a move to Brazilian side Flamengo, but it seems Romano is not aware of anything concrete happening on that front, as he took to X, formerly Twitter, to set the record straight.

See below as Romano insists there’s nothing happening, with no truth to stories of Flamengo chiefs flying to England to negotiate this deal…

??? Understand there’s nothing at all into rumours of Thiago Alcantara joining Flamengo in January. No talks, no board trip to England to negotiate. Zero. ??? Flamengo were focused on their next signing, Matías Viña. Almost done. pic.twitter.com/pUKhW6NP2d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2024

Thiago is no longer a regular part of the Liverpool side, having had some trouble with injuries in recent times, while Jurgen Klopp also rebuilt his midfield with four new signings coming in during the summer after five other players left.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left Anfield, while Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo joined LFC.

It seems unlikely that Alcantara has much of a future at the club with so much competition, but it still doesn’t seem like an exit is imminent.