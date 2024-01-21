Man Utd could be willing to spend over £20m to get rid of 31-year-old ace

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from Daily Star, the Red Devils are now considering selling the player.

The player still has over two years remaining on his current contract, but his performances have been quite underwhelming. He has missed most of this season through injury as well and Manchester United believe it is best to move him on.

The 31-year-old is unlikely to get better at this age, and it would make sense for Manchester United to sell him and invest in a younger alternative.

It appears that Manchester United could look to pay him off in order to get rid of the player. The report from Daily Star claims that Manchester United will have to shell out a fee of around £20 million in order to get the Brazilian off their books.

Casemiro is the club’s joint-highest earner and his departure will burn a significant hole in Manchester United’s pocket.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was quite impressive last season, but it seems that he is on the decline now. Manchester United should look to cut their losses on him soon.

If the two parties can agree on a pay off, Casemiro will be a free agent and he would be able to join another club on a free transfer, even if the transfer window has closed. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.