Manchester United are keen on signing the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are prepared to pay around €70 million for the player but Crystal Palace will hold out for €90 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach a compromise in the coming months.

A move in January is highly unlikely and any transfer would have to wait until the summer window.

The 25-year-old English attacker is versatile enough to operate as the number ten as well as a winger. He will add pace, flair and creativity to the Manchester United attack. He’s a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Eze will help create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences with his trickery and vision.

The Crystal Palace star is entering the peak of his career and he will want to complete the highest level. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.

The 25-year-old will certainly be excited about the prospect of playing for Manchester United next season. However, the asking price seems quite expensive and Crystal Palace might have to lower their demands in order for the move to go through.

Manchester United will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.