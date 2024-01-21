(Video) Maxwel Cornet scores emphatic volley vs. Sheffield United

Despite not being at their best, West Ham United have taken a first-half lead against Sheffield United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Bramall Lane.

The Hammers, who are pushing for a European spot, came into today’s match in great form, but knew Chris Wilder’s relegation-threatened Blades could have been a potential banana skin.

And while the game’s final score remains unknown, the Hammers have taken a huge step toward all three points after Maxwel Cornet volleyed the away team after just 28-minutes.

