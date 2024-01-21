Newcastle United have reportedly ‘made it clear’ that Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are not for sale this month.

That’s according to the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who claims the club’s hierarchy have decided to keep hold of two of their most experienced players, despite both being wanted by European clubs.

Recently confirming the club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, as well as the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability guidelines, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales hinted a big-named star could be sold to help the club balance their books.

Consequently, most fans expected the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak to be in the firing line. However, the last 48 hours have seen captain Trippier, 33, emerge as a shock mid-season target for Bayern Munich and striker Wilson, 31, catch the attention of Atletico Madrid.

And even though both deals remain possibilities, Edwards is reporting the club have made it abundantly clear they’re not willing to see either player leave this month.

The fact the Magpies need to sell comes as little surprise, but to see two of their most experienced leave mid-season would be a major shock, and two moves that would actually make very little sense.

With Wilson and Isak Eddie Howe’s only two outright strikers, there is no reason to part with either halfway through the campaign — especially when European qualification would help ease financial pressures a lot more in the long run.

The same can be said for Trippier — although the Englishman is approaching the twilight of his career, he remains a hugely important figure in the Newcastle dressing room, and with limited options available in defence, seeing him depart this month is not in the club’s best interests — that is, of course, unless a club make an over-inflated offer; one that is too good to turn down, in which case, expect the northeast giants to bid farewell to the player who helped kick start their new era.