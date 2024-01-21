Newcastle United are alongside Arsenal as one of a number of teams who admire and appreciate Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news expert has previously told CaughtOffside about the Gunners’ interest in Onana, even if nothing looks particularly likely for this January, and it seems we can add Newcastle to his list of potential suitors, but again, probably for the summer rather than this month.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on some potential Newcastle targets, explaining that Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips possibly looks too expensive for them, while Onana is another name on their radar.

Eddie Howe could do with bringing someone in this January, with Sandro Tonali’s suspension and Joelinton’s injury looking like serious concerns for them in midfield.

However, it seems that deals for the likes of Phillips or Onana won’t be easy to get done, with Romano saying: “As previously reported, it’s not a cheap loan for Phillips – this is why Juventus decided to leave the conversations as they felt it was too expensive, and this is also why English clubs like Newcastle are not so convinced about the deal. Phillips is appreciated, but there is a loan fee and salary coverage, so it’s an expensive deal.”

He added: “Newcastle are also one of multiple clubs appreciating Everton’s Amadou Onana, but he’s very expensive and not an easy target. Financial Fair Play limitations make it very difficult for Newcastle, so let’s see what happens in the summer.”

Arsenal could also do with strengthening in midfield at the moment after having to make do without the injury-prone Thomas Partey for so much of this season, with Onana perhaps an ideal like-for-like replacement in that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Onana in the summer, with Everton surely unlikely to be able to hold on to the highly-rated young Belgian when there’s so much interest in him.