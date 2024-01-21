Former Premier League player Jota Peleteiro is on the path to becoming a billionaire, thanks to a successful investment following his retirement from football last year.

After a year without a club, Jota decided to end his football career. He did receive a multi-year deal from a Saudi Pro League club after leaving Alaves in June 2021, but he opted to focus on his business venture, ‘Groinn.’

Jota invested millions of pounds into the company, which specialises in a device aiding farmers in their day-to-day tasks. Priced at just £175, the Groinn device offers a cost-effective solution compared to similar products that can exceed £25,000.

According to The Mirror, Groinn is expected to achieve profit margins reaching a billion pounds, and its valuation is expected to reach £600 million by 2025.

The company has also secured a partnership with the Spanish government to provide digital agricultural aid, with additional significant deals in the pipeline.

In an interview with The Athletic, Jota revealed that the company’s current value is ten times higher than his initial investment.

Jota began his career at Celta Vigo before joining Brentford after in 2014 where he impressed, scoring 23 goals in 75 games.

He proceeded to join Birmingham in 2017 for a club record transfer fee before making a controversial transfer to their bitter rivals Villa in 2019.