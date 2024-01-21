Late drama at Bramall Lane sees Rhian Brewster shown straight red card vs. West Ham

Sheffield United’s afternoon looked to be going from bad to worse.

Hosting West Ham at Bramall Lane, the Blades, for the most part, had endured a torrid afternoon.

Maxwel Cornet opened the game’s scoring after just 28 minutes with an emphatic volley, and although Ben Brereton Diaz pulled one back just before half-time, the Hammers regained their one-goal advantage thanks to a successfully converted penalty from James Ward-Prowse.

However, despite looking like overwhelming favourites to go on and claim the victory, David Moyes’ men failed to maintain their lead.

The drama unfolded as the match reached injury time. Striker Rhian Brewster was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Salisbury for an awful tackle on Emerson at the 93rd-minute mark. The former Liverpool academy graduate will now serve a three-game ban.

(Pictures from Premier League Live)

Opposition full-back Vladimir Coufal was also shown a red card after picking up two bookings in quick succession before Alphonse Areola took out Ollie McBurnie — gifting the home team the chance to make it 2-2 and pinch a point — something McBurnie did with confidence.

Although Wilder’s side remain rock-bottom of the table, today’s unlikely fightback will offer them a huge boost heading into the second half of the season.