Transfer news: Arsenal exits imminent, Chelsea star’s future, Newcastle eye Prem powerhouse & more

Latest on the uncertainty surrounding Kalvin Phillips and Emile Smith Rowe

I’ve had some questions about Kalvin Phillips and Barcelona in recent days, but from what I understand Barca have never contacted Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips. Things can change quickly, especially towards the end of January, but as of today there are no negotiations and it’s not something close or concrete.

As previously reported, it’s not a cheap loan for Phillips – this is why Juventus decided to leave the conversations as they felt it was too expensive, and this is also why English clubs like Newcastle are not so convinced about the deal. Phillips is appreciated, but there is a loan fee and salary coverage, so it’s an expensive deal. Newcastle are also one of multiple clubs appreciating Everton’s Amadou Onana, but he’s very expensive and not an easy target. Financial Fair Play limitations make it very difficult for Newcastle, so let’s see what happens in the summer.

Keep an eye on West Ham, though, as they keep pushing on that deal and they keep hoping Phillips will decide soon, but it’s not easy.

Staying with West Ham, Arsenal said no to their approach over a loan move for Emile Smith Rowe. West Ham had concrete contacts on Thursday, and then on Friday they made a proposal for a loan deal for Smith Rowe, but Arsenal said no as it made no sense – perhaps a big offer could make a difference for Financial Fair Play, but not a loan. They are also more than happy to keep Smith Rowe at the club because Mikel Arteta is very happy with him and he’s convinced the potential is there.

Smith Rowe is also very happy at Arsenal, so although West Ham tried, it doesn’t look like this one is happening. It’s also important to note that David Moyes has said the truth and confirmed what we always mentioned: West Ham need to sell if they want to bring in new players. Said Benrahma has to go, for example. So Arsenal won’t accept loan proposals for Smith-Rowe.

West Ham will also have alternatives for sure, Steven Bergwijn is still appreciated but there are more players on their list.

In terms of other players who could leave Arsenal, I’d keep it open for Cedric Soares and more players. Nothing is imminent at this stage but next week some movement could take place for the outgoings, let’s see.

Kieran Trippier says ‘yes’ to Bayern transfer

Bayern Munich have approached Newcastle United for Kieran Trippier. Although Newcastle don’t want to lose the player, conversations and negotiations have started as Trippier is keen on the move to Bayern – it’s an incredible opportunity for him at 33 years of age. Trippier has said yes to Bayern, so now it’s on the clubs to negotiate and find an agreement.

From what I’m told, it would be a permanent transfer – no chance for a loan. Let’s see how Bayern will decide to proceed, but talks are ongoing. The top right-back target for Bayern remains Nordi Mukiele from PSG. That deal is not off yet, but it’s not easy, because Bayern want a loan with a buy option, while PSG want more guarantees.

Tottenham hoping to win race for Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa could be one to watch – the exciting young Club Brugge winger, born in 2005, is a target for Tottenham. Conversations are ongoing between Spurs and Brugge, and new contacts are expected in the next days. Soon it will become clear what will happen, but for now my understanding is that Tottenham want to sign the player now and allow him to join in the summer as he doesn’t want to leave Brugge in January, he wants to complete the season with his current club.

However, it’s not a done deal and there are other clubs in the race – this is why Tottenham want to be fast. As of now, the race is still open, but let’s see if Spurs can agree something for the summer for this top talent.

More smart transfer business by Borussia Dortmund

Both Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen have started well for Borussia Dortmund since joining on loan – it looks like excellent work in the transfer market, really. Bringing in Sancho and Maatsen means smart business, they are ready to make an impact and have completely refreshed the squad.

With Chelsea and Maatsen, I think he was already close to leaving last summer because they trust other players in that position including Ben Chilwell, and Maatsen wanted to play on regular basis. There is the option for Dortmund to make the deal permanent, let’s see if they decide to take it.