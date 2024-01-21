Ligue 1 duo in two-horse race to sign 28-year-old West Ham attacker

Lyon and Marseille are reportedly battling to sign Said Benrahma.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Ligue 1 duo are going head-to-head in the race to land the Algerian.

Struggling to become an established first-team player since moving from Brentford in 2020, Benrahma, 28, has found regular playing time in London hard to come by.

And a series of underwhelming performances, as well as a spate of individual errors, this season, appears to have finally decided the 28-year-old’s fate.

Although Wolves and Fulham also admire Benrahma, with both clubs preferring a loan deal instead of meeting West Ham’s £20 million valuation, the winger’s future looks set to lie outside of England.

Once considered one of Europe’s most technically exciting wide-men, Benrahma’s acquisition could prove to be a huge coup for whichever side ends up securing his signature.

Should their club come out on top, Marseille fans will be hoping Benrahma can replicate Dimiriti Payet, who also joined from West Ham in 2017. The Frenchman joined Vasco da Gama on a free transfer last summer but scored 78 goals and registered 95 assists in 326 games during his six years at the Stade Velodrome.