Video: Diogo Jota with a 5 star performance as he grabs his second of the night to seal the win for Liverpool

Diogo Jota has run the show in the second half against Bournemouth with two goals and an assist.

The tactical adjustment saw Jota shifted to the right of the front three, with Nunez assuming the central position and Diaz positioned on the left. This strategic change proved highly effective.

Jota found himself much more involved as he set up Nunez’s opener with a clever first-time pass for him.

He then went on to score a brace inside 10 minutes. His first was a brilliant finish from a Cody Gakpo assist.

And 9 minutes later, he scored again. Bradley passed the ball towards him, but he miskicked his effort the first time.

Fortunately, the ball ended up setting nicely for him on the rebound, as he made no mistake with his finish the second time.

Watch the goal below:

Diogo Jota at the double! ? pic.twitter.com/APSDavl2Yr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2024