Video: Jude Bellingham almost scores goal of the season with incredible bicycle kick

The English midfielder was just inches away from scoring one of the goals of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid welcomed Almeria to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in what was expected to be a walk in the park but it was anything but.

The visitors took a shock lead after just one minute before adding a second right before the break as a stunned Bernabeu watched on.

But Madrid fought back hard in the second half and drew the game level with two goals in 22 minutes after the restart.

Then in dramatic fashion, Los Blancos won the contest thanks to a 99th-minute header from Dani Carvajal.

But they almost sealed the win 15 minutes earlier when Jude Bellingham pulled off a sensational bicycle kick but the ball went just wide of the post.