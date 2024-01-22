Brentford star Ivan Toney has decided to stay at the Bees until the summer despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The striker returned to action at the weekend against Nottingham Forest following an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and the Englishman marked the occasion with a goal.

Toney had an exceptional 2022/23 campaign and that has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, who are considered the frontrunners for the 27-year-old according to the Independent.

Both London clubs require a new number nine and Toney will be high on their lists when it comes to making a decision this summer as the England star is set to stay at Brentford until then, reports the Guardian.

? Ivan Toney is ready to stay at Brentford until the end of the season after making a summer move his priority as he heads into the final year of his contract. (Source: Guardian) pic.twitter.com/fetF5CAaiF — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 22, 2024

Toney previously said that he would not be leaving Brentford and that always looked to be the case, given the Bees have placed a £100m price on him for the current transfer window.

However, the 27-year-old threw doubt over that last week as he said in an interview with Sky Sports: “You can never predict when it is the right time to move elsewhere. It’s obvious I’d like to play for a top club.

“So whether it is this January, if it was to be the right time and if a club was to come in and pay the right money, who knows.”

Following the reception he got at the weekend from Brentford fans, it seems that Toney has finally decided to stay and will put off his search for a new club until the weekend.