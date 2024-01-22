£100m Arsenal and Chelsea target makes huge decision on his future

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Posted by

Brentford star Ivan Toney has decided to stay at the Bees until the summer despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. 

The striker returned to action at the weekend against Nottingham Forest following an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and the Englishman marked the occasion with a goal.

Toney had an exceptional 2022/23 campaign and that has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, who are considered the frontrunners for the 27-year-old according to the Independent.

Both London clubs require a new number nine and Toney will be high on their lists when it comes to making a decision this summer as the England star is set to stay at Brentford until then, reports the Guardian.

More Stories / Latest News
Agent of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah says superstar’s injury “more serious than first thought”
Chris Sutton reveals how Harry Kane must be feeling after Spurs success this season
Young Aston Villa defender set to join Real Union on a loan deal

Toney previously said that he would not be leaving Brentford and that always looked to be the case, given the Bees have placed a £100m price on him for the current transfer window.

However, the 27-year-old threw doubt over that last week as he said in an interview with Sky Sports: “You can never predict when it is the right time to move elsewhere. It’s obvious I’d like to play for a top club.

“So whether it is this January, if it was to be the right time and if a club was to come in and pay the right money, who knows.”

Following the reception he got at the weekend from Brentford fans, it seems that Toney has finally decided to stay and will put off his search for a new club until the weekend.

More Stories Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.