15-goal striker “very keen” to work with Ten Hag as Man United continue to monitor player

Man United are monitoring Ajax forward Brian Brobbey and it is being reported that the 21-year-old would jump at the chance to join the Premier League giants in 2024.

According to ESPN, Brobbey is being tracked by Man United as the Red Devils look to add a striker to their squad this year, but a deal during the current window is unlikely.

Erik ten Hag has wanted the Ajax forward since his first summer at Old Trafford and it seems the Dutch coach has not given up on luring his countryman to England.

United brought Rasmus Hojlund to the club last summer but the Danish international has only managed two goals in the Premier League this term. A lot of pressure has been placed on the 20-year-old this season and Ten Hag wants to help ease the burden on the striker.

Football Insider are reporting that Brobbey would be “very keen” on an Old Trafford switch this year and with a contract at Ajax until 2027, a transfer could be pricey for Man United.

The Holland international has been putting up good numbers for Ajax this season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists across 26 games for the Dutch giants.

Having already signed Hojlund, signing another young striker may not be the best way for United to go, and instead, bringing in a proven number nine such as Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen would certainly bring better results.