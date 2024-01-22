Agent of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah says superstar’s injury “more serious than first thought”

The agent of Liverpool and Egypt superstar, Mohamed Salah, has stated on social media that his client’s injury is “more serious than first thought” and the winger will be out longer than expected.

The 31-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during Egypt’s second match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana and it had fans of the country and Liverpool very worried.

It was said that Salah would only miss two matches in the tournament but the player’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has stated that is not the case and in fact, the Liverpool star will be out for much longer.

Taking to X, Salah’s agent said: “Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games. His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”

— Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 22, 2024

This is around a month of action that Salah will miss and it seems that the only chance the superstar has of playing in the Africa Cup of Nations again is if Egypt reach the final on 11 February.

Liverpool fans will hope it is not any longer than that as the Reds continue to chase all four trophies they are competing in this season. Salah is without a doubt Jurgen Klopp’s best player and the German coach will know how important it is to get the Egypt star back as soon as possible.