Alan Shearer has urged Arsenal to complete the signing of Premier League star

Arsenal regained their form after beating Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Following a dismal festive period in which Mikel Arteta’s team lost three of their previous five Premier League games, they responded to their critics with the perfect response, climbing up to third place in the standings.

Alan Shearer told BBC Sport that, despite that demolition job, he remains unconvinced by what Arsenal can do moving ahead and believes they should try to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The all-time highest goal scorer in Premier League history believes the Brentford forward can take the Gunners to the next level and help them win the title this season.

Although he believes Ivan Toney is the missing component, he does not believe Arsenal will make any “major” signings this month.

“Arsenal, in contrast, looked refreshed and full of energy after their winter break and their set-piece routines got them off to the perfect start,” said Shearer.

“They ended up easy winners but having said all that, and seen them score five goals, I still haven’t changed my mind about what the Gunners are missing. They are only two points behind leaders Liverpool despite having a horrible run in the past month, but I still think they need a quality centre-forward to go to that next level, and go on and win the Premier League.

“I thought Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be the answer, with the wide players Arsenal have got and the service they would give him, but it doesn’t look like they are going to do any business for Toney this month, or make any other major forward signings before the window closes.

“They are not far away and I just think that, if they were to get someone in, it might make a big difference – but that seems unlikely for now.”

The 27-year-old announced his return from an eight-month betting suspension with a goal for the Bees against Nottingham Forest.