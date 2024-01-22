Arsenal reportedly like Porto striker Evanilson after monitoring his recent performances, with a €75million transfer looking like something the Gunners would seriously consider.

The Brazilian has impressed at Porto this season, drawing comparisons to Robert Lewandowski with his prolific record in front of goal, and it seems Arsenal feel he’d be well worth his €75million asking price, according to Football Transfers.

Arsenal have some issues up front at the moment as Gabriel Jesus hasn’t had his best season in front of goal, while the jury is out on Eddie Nketiah, even as a squad player.

With Jesus having issues with injuries, it’s both disrupted his own form and led to more minutes for Nketiah, and it seems Arsenal would surely benefit from someone like Evanilson coming in as an upgrade.

The talented 24-year-old has 15 goals and five assists in 22 appearances so far this season, according to the report, and it’s little wonder this has left Arsenal impressed.

€75m seems a lot to pay for a player who hasn’t yet shown what he can do in one of Europe’s big five leagues, but it could be that it will end up looking like a bargain at some point in the future if he continues to develop and lives up to his full potential.