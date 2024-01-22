Aston Villa are hoping to improve their squad with the signing of Morgan Rogers before the January transfer window closes.

Rogers has been in impressive form for Middlesborough this season and he will cost Aston Villa £10 million. The 21-year-old is a talent with a big future ahead of him and he could easily justify the investment in the long term if he manages to fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are prepared to break the bank for him.

The West Midlands club are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they need more quality in the side in order to keep up with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur.

Rogers could prove to be a very useful option for them during the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old winger has six goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season, and it is no surprise that Middlesbrough are looking to recoup a substantial fee for him. He has been an indispensable asset for them.