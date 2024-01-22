Chelsea have started conversations about signing £112million transfer target

Chelsea have surpassed their London rivals Arsenal in the competition to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, the decision of whether to pursue Osimhen has been discussed by Chelsea.

The Nigerian international has expressed a desire to join the Premier League but his current club Napoli are holding out for the £112million release clause to be paid in full.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have moved ahead of Arsenal in the fight for Osimhen’s signing. However, as they look to finalize the big deal, they will still have to contend with fierce competition from reigning Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the source, the Blues have gained an advantage over their Premier League opponents by focusing on attracting the prolific forward, who scored 26 goals in the domestic league last season to lead Napoli to the Serie A triumph, to English football for the first time in his career.

The Nigerian international has acknowledged his desire to play in the Premier League in the future, which will please Pochettino given reports that senior Bernabeu officials believe Real Madrid should be pursuing him rather than PSG’s star player Kylian Mbappe.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport:

“Obviously, there are lots of names out there. First and foremost, I think we need to consider that Chelsea would ideally be looking at a short-term solution right now.

“The possibility of signing Osimhen is still in the background, and that is one they would like to do in the summer. Conversations have happened around that, and whether it could happen.

“The same can be said about Ivan Toney, to be honest. There is a possibility of one of those players actually arriving in the summer.”

According to The Athletic, Armando Broja has drawn attention from West Ham United, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea are ready to let him go, and his exit isn’t dependent on Pochettino finding a successor before the transfer window closes.