Exclusive: “Busy week” ahead for Chelsea star as two transfer options named by Fabrizio Romano

It looks like it could be a busy week for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for this week’s episode of the Debrief podcast.

Chelsea fans will have mixed feelings about this as Broja looks a promising young player and previously impressed a great deal whilst on loan at Southampton, though it’s fair to say he’s just not made enough of an impression when he’s had a chance at Stamford Bridge.

It now looks like it could make sense for all parties if Broja moves on, with Chelsea in need of a striker who can deliver for them now, whereas Broja remains one for the future, and it could be a gamble waiting too long for him to fulfil his potential.

According to Romano, the Albania international’s departure at the end of January looks a possibility, with West Ham United and Wolves named as potential suitors for him.

It remains to be seen where Broja will end up, but Romano expects we could see movement on the 22-year-old in the coming days.

“I think this is a possibility – it’s going to be a busy week for Armando Broja. He’s almost never playing and Mauricio Pochettino recently said he needs to be regularly playing. It makes no sense to continue like this,” Romano said.

“There is historical interest from West Ham, and Wolves could be another possibility. There could be movement in the next days.”