According to Chris Sutton, Harry Kane might be envious of Tottenham’s season under Ange Postecoglou.

Kane may not bring home a trophy in his debut season at Munich after Bayern’s shocking 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday left them seven points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

‘Bayern Munich lost again this weekend,’ Sutton said. ‘Lost at home to Werder Bremen. Seven points behind Leverkusen now. Harry, you’ve got to come home mate.

‘Harry, you’re out of the German Cup. You’ve got to come home. You’re not going to get your medal at Bayern. You’ve got to come home. Come back to Tottenham, mate.’

‘Listen, I’m going to stand by what I said,’ he said. ‘I think Harry will be looking at what’s gone on at Spurs, watching their brand of football. I think there’s a bit of jealousy there.’ – said Sutton while speaking on Mail Sport’s podcast It’s All Kicking Off.