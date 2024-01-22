Clattenburg claims referee made an error during Sheffield – West Ham clash

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has hit out at some of the poor decision-making that went on in West Ham’s draw with Sheffield United.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw yesterday and it’s fair to say there was controversy as the home side equalised through a late penalty.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mail, Clattenburg slammed the decision to award a penalty for the Blades, but to then ignore a very similar incident involving Jarrod Bowen at the opposite end.

The Hammers surely also deserved a penalty, and Clattenburg made it clear he felt that David Moyes’ side will come away feeling hard done by after such poor officiating.

