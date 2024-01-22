Declan Rice sends message to £80million Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has sent a message to a player that the Gunners reportedly want to sign.

Rice was one of Arsenal’s best players in their convincing 5-0 win against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. The former West Ham midfielder provided the assist for Gabriel’s goal that started the scoring run for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Arsenal are actively looking for a goal scorer upfront and they have been paired with the English striker a lot in the media.

A move in January looks unlikely but Arsenal are set to have a go again for Toney in the summer, who made his comeback to football at the weekend after his betting ban and scored for the Bees.

Following his goal scoring return, Arsenal midfielder Rice sent a message to Toney.

When Toney uploaded a number of pictures from his team’s victory over Nottingham Forest to Instagram, he included a heartfelt comment.

He wrote: “I’ve been manifesting this moment for a long time.

“It’s been difficult being out this long but stepping foot out on the pitch yesterday, scoring and winning was worth the wait.

“I’d also like to thank the fans who have stuck by me throughout!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Toney (@ivantoney1)

“Losing my uncle during this time has also been tough but I’d like to dedicate my goal to him, I hope he’s proud. Let’s keep working and building together.”

Declan Rice, his England teammate, responded right away to offer his support.

Rice only wrote Toney a single message that said, “Yesssir,” a player he would love to play with at Arsenal.

Picture credit: Instagram

Toney’s former teammate David Raya is also currently playing for Arsenal after joining them in a loan move last summer.

It’s obvious that, should he ever decide to move to the Emirates Stadium, Toney would have two friends at Arsenal.