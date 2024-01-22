Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing Eric Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich this January but are yet to receive a green light to get the deal done.

This is according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano on today’s episode of the Debrief, with the journalist telling CaughtOffside that although Man Utd have been kept informed on Choupo-Moting’s situation, there have not yet been any direct negotiations with Bayern, who would prefer to keep the player.

The Red Devils are a little short of depth up front right now as both Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford have slightly struggled for form for much of this season, so there would surely be room for someone like Choupo-Moting to come in and at least provide an option off the bench.

However, Romano says this could be tricky as Bayern also see the value in keeping the 34-year-old around in that kind of role.

Romano made it clear that Choupo-Moting is a popular figure at the Allianz Arena, and at the moment there is no green light for him to move to Old Trafford or anywhere else.

“Man United are considering multiple options – Eric Choupo-Moting is one of the names they’ve discussed,” Romano said.

“Still, Bayern are insisting on him staying at the club – he’s an experienced player and they need some rotation, so he could be important for them. United are informed on the conditions but at the moment Bayern are not giving any green light.

“United have also not activated negotiations yet – they are interested but there are no concrete talks with Bayern.”