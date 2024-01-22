Huge news for Arsenal fans as positive update on Declan Rice’s injury arrives

Arsenal have received huge news that Declan Rice’s injury is not serious and that the England international will be available for the Gunners’ next match.

The midfielder had an injury scare on Saturday as he left the Emirates Stadium pitch during the 73rd minute as Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 5-0. Rice was complaining of an issue with his hamstring but that is now believed to not be serious.

According to the Daily Mail, the problem was said to just be muscle tightness and the former West Ham star will be available for Arsenal’s next match against Nottingham Forest, which takes place on 30 January.

This is great news for Mikel Arteta as Rice has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

The England international has had a major impact on Arsenal having made the move to the North London club last summer from West Ham.

The Gunners hoped that the midfielder would help them go one step further in the Premier League this season and the win over Crystal Palace on Saturday has kept them in the title race.