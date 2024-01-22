“Yes, I confirm that” – Club chief speaks out on potential move for Arsenal transfer target

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has spoken once again about a potential transfer move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Portugal international has shone in the Premier League and seems like the kind of player who will surely be snapped up by a bigger club before too long, so it remains to be seen if Fulham manage to keep hold of him.

Fabrizio Romano has also recently stated that Arsenal appreciate Palhinha, but it seems Bayern chief Dreesen is not ruling out moving for him again in the future, though he’s hinted that the summer would probably be more likely than January…

??? "Most of the time, you see each other twice in life", Bayern CEO Dreesen said last summer after Palhinha deal collapsed. Dreesen asked on Palhinha again: "Yes, I confirm that. You should never rule anything out. January? Our focus is currently on the right-back position". pic.twitter.com/hCDcgn0ANp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024

Palhinha looks like he could strengthen Bayern or Arsenal at the moment, but one imagines Fulham would much rather sell the 28-year-old abroad than to a Premier League rival.

This should be an interesting story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead, and Arsenal fans will surely hope they have a realistic chance of bringing in a top midfield player like him if they cannot land others like Douglas Luiz or Martin Zubimendi.