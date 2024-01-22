Jose Mourinho could make a quick return to football by joining Napoli

Former Roma manager Jose Mourinho is scheduled to meet Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis later this week, which means he might make a quick return to Serie A.

The Portuguese manager, who was fired by AS Roma recently, is expected to rejoin Serie A and take over as manager of Napoli, replacing Walter Mazzarri, according to The Times.

Later this week, Mourinho is “expecting” to meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli.

The Portuguese manager has been linked with moves to Newcastle United in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

The 60-year-old was fired after Roma lost consecutive games against AC Milan in Serie A and Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana quarterfinal.

The Times further claims that although the former manager of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United is eager to stay in Italy, he would want to lead a side with greater resources than the Giallorossi.

Since Luciano Spalletti departed the team, reigning champions Napoli have also had difficulty sustaining their form from the previous season after winning the league title. Rudi Garcia, the Italian’s replacement, was fired in November.

Napoli have only won four of the 11 games they have played in all competitions under Mazzarri, who signed a short-term deal with the club.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has denied these reports linking Mourinho to Napoli, while speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column

“Despite reports, Mourinho can’t become Napoli manager for this season due to Italian rules, so there’s nothing to those stories,” Romano said.

“In the summer, we will see what happens, it’s still long way to go and Napoli have not decided anything on their new head coach so far. It will take time for Napoli to choose, and Mourinho is also not in a rush, he will take some time to decide his next step.”