Exclusive: Italian rules prevent Jose Mourinho from taking this new job now, says Fabrizio Romano

Jose Mourinho has already been linked with a few new jobs since being sacked by Roma, but Fabrizio Romano has issued an exclusive clarification on the Portuguese tactician’s future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Italian rules mean Mourinho can’t now take the Napoli job so soon after leaving Roma, with the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss perhaps set to take a bit more time to decide his next move.

Mourinho has also been linked several times with jobs in the Saudi Pro League, but Romano has also reported on him not being set to accept an offer from Al Shabab, so it seems the most likely outcome now is for the 60-year-old to take some time out of the game.

“Despite reports, Mourinho can’t become Napoli manager for this season due to Italian rules, so there’s nothing to those stories,” Romano said.

“In the summer, we will see what happens, it’s still long way to go and Napoli have not decided anything on their new head coach so far. It will take time for Napoli to choose, and Mourinho is also not in a rush, he will take some time to decide his next step.”

Mourinho initially did well at Roma, winning the Europa Conference League in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, but things went downhill this season.