Leeds ace will stay at Elland Road beyond 1 February in surprise move

Leeds United have no intention of selling Wilfried Gnonto during the January transfer window and the winger is surprisingly set to sign a new deal with the Yorkshire club.

That is according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, who reports that Leeds hope to reach an agreement with the Italian star sooner rather than later, which is a surprise move given that the 20-year-old has played a bit part role this season, with Crysencio Summerville and Dan James typically preferred on either flank by Daniel Farke.

Gnonto was linked with a move away from Elland Road last summer with Premier League clubs said to be interested in the Leeds star and rumours remained in the build-up to the January transfer window.

However, the 20-year-old now looks set to stay and will want to turn his status at the Yorkshire club around.

The winger has struggled to make an impact during the first half of the season and across his 21 appearances, he has only managed to score one goal and assist once for his teammates.

Gnonto will now try to break into Leeds’ starting team and help the Championship club return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.