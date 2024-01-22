Leeds might need to pay a premium for 26-year-old after his performances this season

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon permanently.

The 26-year-old joined the Championship club on loan during the summer transfer window and he has been a key player for them. Rodon has established himself as an indispensable asset for Daniel Farke and Leeds are working to secure services for the long term.

According to reports, the defender was valued at £15 million at the start of the season but his performances have been outstanding this season and Daniel Levy could now increase the price at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds are prepared to pay up for him.

The Welsh defender does not have a future at Tottenham and he needs to leave the club permanently. He will hope that Leeds are not priced out of a move for him.

Rodon seems to be enjoying his time at Leeds and he will look to stay there in the long run. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and joining Leeds permanently would be ideal for him.

