‘He can leave’ – Leeds willing to let forward go before deadline day

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto can reportedly leave before the end of this January’s transfer window.

The talented young Italian has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League with clubs like Everton, but a move hasn’t materialised so far.

Still, Lazio are now being linked with Gnonto and it could be that Leeds will grant him permission to return to Italy before the end of the month.

Leeds fans will have mixed feelings about this after Gnonto looked so promising for the club last season, but it might now be the best time for all parties to go their separate ways.

The 20-year-old could undoubtedly be a tempting signing for someone like Lazio, who will feel he is still young enough to get his promising career back in track.