Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is ready to leave Liverpool at the end of the season so that he can play regular first-team football. A report from Football Insider claims that Celtic are keen on signing the player and Liverpool are prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of £20 million.

Kelleher has proven himself to be an important player for Liverpool in recent seasons and he has been a very useful player for them, especially in the cup competitions.

However, the Republic of Ireland international needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Liverpool ahead of Alisson Becker.

An exit in the summer would be ideal for the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign the player for Celtic and it will be interesting to see if the Scottish outfit are prepared to pay the asking price.

Kelleher is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience experience. He could easily justify the £20 million investment in the coming seasons and it would be a reasonable price to pay for a player of his potential..

He could sort out the Celtic goalkeeping situation for the next decade. With that said, £20 million for him would be a club record purchase for the Scottish club.