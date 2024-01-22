Exclusive: Summer move “realistic” for long-term Liverpool transfer target – expert

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has continued to attract transfer interest, though a move for him is more likely to come in the summer as it looks quiet on his future just at the moment.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, as he explained that clubs are scouting Kone, but there’s nothing more concrete happening with him right now.

The Frenchman was a target for Liverpool last summer, as Romano previously revealed to us, while other sources have continued to state that the Reds still have him on their radar.

Kone has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it makes sense that there’s plenty of interest in him, even we’ll have to wait until the summer to see if this turns into anything more concrete with Liverpool or anyone else.

LFC invested heavily in new midfielders last summer as they brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they may well feel it’s still worth adding another option in there after so many other recent departures in that position in the form of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

“It’s gone a bit quiet on Manu Kone but interest is still there,” Romano said.

“It looks like there is nothing concrete for January. Obviously many top clubs are monitoring him, clubs from France, Germany, Italy, England too, but it’s just scouting for now, no concrete talks taking place and I think a summer move is more realistic.”