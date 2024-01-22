Man United have been urged to replace big money flop Antony with Premier League star

Dwight Yorke thinks Manchester United should replace Antony and look into buying a player like Son Heung-Min of Tottenham. Yorke feels the team needs to move swiftly to prevent making the same mistakes again.

After costing United €95 million in 2022 but failing to score or assist in 22 games across all competitions, Antony has come under heavy criticism this season.

The former Ajax player has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford following his big money move.

Yorke compared Antony’s output to that of Kevin de Bruyne, who, in only five minutes after making his first appearance in almost four months against Newcastle last week, came off the bench to help Manchester City.

“I’m not surprised that we’re still talking about Antony and what he brings because he cost £85million,” Yorke told Footy Accumulators.

“There are always going to be question marks when you sign a player for that much, especially when they’re playing for a club like Man United.

“Players like Antony will understand they’re not performing as they should. It’s tough for him and I feel for him, but it’s both his and the club’s responsibility if things don’t work out.

“The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they’ll find themselves in the same position every year – having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them.”

Yorke also discussed United’s goal-scoring problems, saying the team should follow in Sir Alex Ferguson’s footsteps and acquire a top player from a rival team, much like they did with the 2012 acquisition of Robin van Persie from Arsenal.

“Karim Benzema would offer a boatload of experience, but the club has already tried that strategy with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani,” Yorke said.

“This approach works OK as these players still have the occasional moment of magic in them, but that’s not where United need to be. They need to buy players like Son – players who can make a difference to your team.

“Sometimes signing older players works and sometimes it doesn’t. Sir Alex knew what he was doing by bringing in Van Persie as he had so much experience in football. Van Persie wasn’t a surprise to anyone as we all knew what he was capable of.”

Man United have had trouble in scoring goals with Rasmus Hojlund not enjoying the best of start to his career at the Premier League club.

The Dane has only scored two goals in the Premier League after his big money move from Atalanta in the summer.