Man Utd keeping close tabs on 27-year-old forward on Arsenal, Chelsea radar

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are closely monitoring the 27-year-old striker’s situation and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in attacking reinforcements, especially with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund struggling to score goals consistently.

Toney could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. The 27-year-old striker is keen on joining a big club and a move to Manchester United would certainly be an attractive proposition for the player.

Manchester United will want to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need top-quality players in order to match up to clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal. Toney could transform them in the final third and help them score goals consistently.

The report further states that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the striker as well.

Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Toney certainly fits the profile. Jesus has not been able to score consistently and he has found the back of the net just three times in the league this season.

As for Chelsea, they need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and the Brentford striker would be a quality addition. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs manage to sign the 27-year-old striker eventually.