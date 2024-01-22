Mauricio Pochettino says major Chelsea player still “not available” after horror start to season

Chelsea’s new signing Christopher Nkunku is having a horror start to his season due to injury and Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the forward has still not recovered from his latest knock.

The French star suffered a major knee injury during pre-season and it led to him missing the entire start of the campaign as the former RB Leipzig star only made his Chelsea debut on 19 December.

Nkunku would go on to play in just four matches after that date, before picking up a hip injury and has been out of action since.

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Pochettino has stated that the forward is still not available to play ahead of the Blues’ EFL Cup clash with Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

“Nkunku is not available. It’s a shame. He’s still recovering,” the Chelsea manager said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He suffered a little bit in his hip, now he’s recovering. It’s not a big issue. It’s just delayed the possibility of being available again.”

It has been a horror start to the season for Nkunku as the French star would have been looking to make a big impact at his new club.

His absence has also been detrimental to Chelsea as the West London side have been missing a goalscorer all season, which has led to an underwhelming campaign so far.

Fans of the Blues will be desperate for Nkunku to have a proper run of games in their team and only then, will the Premier League giants get to see what Nkunku brings.