Newcastle reach provisional agreement with Saudi club for 29-year-old fan favourite

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron could be leaving the club this month.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Premier League side have now reached a provision agreement with Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab for the 29-year-old Paraguayan midfielder.

Almiron has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club and he has five goals and two assists to his name across all competitions this season. He is reportedly open to the transfer.

A deal is not complete yet, but the two clubs have a basic agreement in place. It remains to be seen whether they can finalise the move before the January transfer window closes.

Almiron’s departure will certainly weaken Newcastle and it remains to be seen how they cope with his departure. The Magpies need to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park and it seems that they could be sacrificing the 29-year-old in order to raise funds for their signings.

Exclusive: Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It's understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet.?? pic.twitter.com/qdny6qSfJE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 22, 2024

The 29-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite and his departure will certainly disappoint the Newcastle faithful.

The Magpies will have to replace his creativity, work rate and goals in the final third during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, a move to Saudi Arabia will be a new adventure for the player and he will look to make his mark in the Saudi Pro League. A move to Al-Shabab might see him pocket a lucrative contract as well.