Newcastle set bargain price for Trippier as England international continues to be pursued by Bayern Munich

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich and the Premier League club have set a bargain price at which the defender can move to Germany for.

The German giants are in the market for a right-back and have a loan move for PSG’s Nordi Mukiele at the top of their list, however, that is a transfer that is yet to be concluded.

Trippier is Bayern’s plan b and the Bundesliga side made an initial approach for the England international last week and talks remain ongoing to get a deal done, reports Sky Sports.

The report states that Newcastle are seeking around £11m-£12m (€13-14m) to part ways with Trippier, which is a bargain given the Magpies star’s quality.

Newcastle’s price is said to be for a permanent deal this month or an obligatory fee following an initial loan move, but Bayern do not want to spend too much on the England international.

Trippier has been a big hit at St. James’ Park since moving to Tyneside in 2022. However, the Englishman is believed to be open to moving to Bayern and it remains to be seen if the German club can get a deal done.

The 33-year-old would be a great signing for the Bundesliga club and a transfer would see another Englishman moving to the Allianz Arena, following Harry Kane and Eric Dier’s transfers over the last six months.