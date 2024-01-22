Newcastle United have been linked with a number of midfielders including the Atalanta star Ederson.

The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for the Italian club and he is valued at £30-40 million. A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle are keen on signing him, but they will be priced out of a move for the player this month.

There is no doubt that Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, but they will have to comply with the financial fair play regulations and they cannot afford to bring in big-money signings without selling players first.

Ederson would have been a quality addition to the Newcastle midfield, which is in desperate need of reinforcements. Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been suspended for the season for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Brazilian midfielder Joelinton has been slighted for several weeks with an injury.

Newcastle will have to plug the gaps in their midfield before the January transfer window closes if they want to finish the season strongly. They have been linked with a loan move for the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

As for Ederson, a move during the summer transfer window might be more likely for the Brazilian. The 24-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English English football, and a move to Newcastle would be a step up in his career.